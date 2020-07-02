All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1091 Montana Ave West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1091 Montana Ave West
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1091 Montana Ave West

1091 West Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1091 West Montana Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Como Park Home - Across from Como golf course

(RLNE4269733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 Montana Ave West have any available units?
1091 Montana Ave West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1091 Montana Ave West currently offering any rent specials?
1091 Montana Ave West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 Montana Ave West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1091 Montana Ave West is pet friendly.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West offer parking?
No, 1091 Montana Ave West does not offer parking.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1091 Montana Ave West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West have a pool?
No, 1091 Montana Ave West does not have a pool.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West have accessible units?
No, 1091 Montana Ave West does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1091 Montana Ave West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1091 Montana Ave West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1091 Montana Ave West has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South
St. Paul, MN 55102
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law