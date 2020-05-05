All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:36 AM

1072 Portland Ave

1072 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1072 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available NOW!

You will fall in love with this gorgeous, historic home in a fabulous location in St. Paul! Just a block off Grand for lots of fun shopping, dining, and entertainment!

This home features a welcoming entryway, which leads you to the spacious living room with fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors, and cozy reading nook!

This home also offers a beautiful study/office/sitting room on the main level with lovely bay windows.

The dining room is very spacious and perfect for entertaining! The kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a casual eat-in dining area.

Enjoy your morning coffee on the cute back porch, which leads you to the private backyard.

Upstairs boasts a large master bedroom, private master bath, and changing area. Four more bedrooms, a full bath, and porch complete the upper level. The top-level has plenty of storage and the yesteryear maid's quarters.

You must see this amazing house!!

Pet Policy: Bring your pets! Two max, cats or dogs, $250 pet deposit per pet, $25 pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Available NOW!
Two-car detached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 Portland Ave have any available units?
1072 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1072 Portland Ave have?
Some of 1072 Portland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1072 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1072 Portland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1072 Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1072 Portland Ave offers parking.
Does 1072 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1072 Portland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 1072 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1072 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1072 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1072 Portland Ave has units with dishwashers.
