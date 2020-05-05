1072 Portland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available NOW!



You will fall in love with this gorgeous, historic home in a fabulous location in St. Paul! Just a block off Grand for lots of fun shopping, dining, and entertainment!



This home features a welcoming entryway, which leads you to the spacious living room with fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors, and cozy reading nook!



This home also offers a beautiful study/office/sitting room on the main level with lovely bay windows.



The dining room is very spacious and perfect for entertaining! The kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a casual eat-in dining area.



Enjoy your morning coffee on the cute back porch, which leads you to the private backyard.



Upstairs boasts a large master bedroom, private master bath, and changing area. Four more bedrooms, a full bath, and porch complete the upper level. The top-level has plenty of storage and the yesteryear maid's quarters.



You must see this amazing house!!



Pet Policy: Bring your pets! Two max, cats or dogs, $250 pet deposit per pet, $25 pet rent per pet.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 6 of occupants

Two-car detached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing