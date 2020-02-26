All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1065 Selby Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1065 Selby Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:07 PM

1065 Selby Ave

1065 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1065 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This apartment unit has been completely updated with stainless steel appliances, tile throughout in bathroom, tile back splash in kitchen, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

Apartment features:

- Bright and Sunny
- Complete renovation with attractive decor and modern high-end finishes and fixtures
- All new paint and refinished original hardwood floors
- Original built-in hutch in LR

Very clean building with mature residents. Laundry on-site.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Tile Backsplash, Tile Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Selby Ave have any available units?
1065 Selby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 Selby Ave have?
Some of 1065 Selby Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Selby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Selby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Selby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1065 Selby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1065 Selby Ave offer parking?
No, 1065 Selby Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1065 Selby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Selby Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Selby Ave have a pool?
No, 1065 Selby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Selby Ave have accessible units?
No, 1065 Selby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Selby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1065 Selby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law