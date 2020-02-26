1065 Selby Ave

Amenities
This apartment unit has been completely updated with stainless steel appliances, tile throughout in bathroom, tile back splash in kitchen, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Apartment features:
- Bright and Sunny
- Complete renovation with attractive decor and modern high-end finishes and fixtures
- All new paint and refinished original hardwood floors
- Original built-in hutch in LR
Very clean building with mature residents. Laundry on-site.
