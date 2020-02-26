1065 Selby Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This apartment unit has been completely updated with stainless steel appliances, tile throughout in bathroom, tile back splash in kitchen, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.



Apartment features:



- Bright and Sunny

- Complete renovation with attractive decor and modern high-end finishes and fixtures

- All new paint and refinished original hardwood floors

- Original built-in hutch in LR



Very clean building with mature residents. Laundry on-site.



Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Tile Backsplash, Tile Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances