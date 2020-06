Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet Friendly! 2 Bedroom Upper level Unit-St Paul!



Check out this cozy 2 bed, 1 bath unit located in convenient St. Paul, just

right off Lexington. This is a top floor unit of a tri-plex. Pet friendly! Tenants only pay electric + any optional utility!



***Scammer Alert-Please beware of scammers! Do not give money to anyone until you have viewed the unit in person and signed the Lease***



Available for immediate occupancy

Must view the unit before applying

Min. credit score=650

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies within the last 7 yrs

No evictions within the last 3 yrs

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person/nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/any options utility

Utilities paid by owner=Heat/water/sewer/trash bill/lawn care

Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed.

Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.

1 dog for extra $35/mo pet rent or 1 Cat extra $30/month.

All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

On street parking only



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/93e25a4046



Virtual showing option. Copy and paste the link below:



https://youtu.be/ZhkdqHmiaQA