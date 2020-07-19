All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

1047 4th St East

1047 4th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

1047 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**Sunny Renovated 1 Bedroom** Close to Downtown** Available NOW!!! - Another Amazing Home by Katie and Housing Hub!

Come Home to this Beautifully Renovated 1 Bedroom Upper Duplex! This unit has an amazing open layout that you will love. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout, a large open kitchen with new appliances and cabinetry. The bathroom has been redone as well and has a new vanity and new shower as well as a large linen closet. The bedroom is spacious and has plenty of storage as well.

This home is located in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St Paul, and is close to downtown and major freeways. Just a short walk to the library and community park.

Owner pays for water, trash, gas, and lawn care. Resident pays for electricity and snow removal.

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure online tenant portals make paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience.

Don't miss out on this unit!! Schedule a showing today.

Please text or call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information and to schedule a showing.

Application Criteria is as follows:

1. Credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4786608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 4th St East have any available units?
1047 4th St East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1047 4th St East currently offering any rent specials?
1047 4th St East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 4th St East pet-friendly?
No, 1047 4th St East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1047 4th St East offer parking?
No, 1047 4th St East does not offer parking.
Does 1047 4th St East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 4th St East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 4th St East have a pool?
No, 1047 4th St East does not have a pool.
Does 1047 4th St East have accessible units?
No, 1047 4th St East does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 4th St East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 4th St East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 4th St East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 4th St East does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

