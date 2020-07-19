1047 4th St East

Amenities

**Sunny Renovated 1 Bedroom** Close to Downtown** Available NOW!!! - Another Amazing Home by Katie and Housing Hub!



Come Home to this Beautifully Renovated 1 Bedroom Upper Duplex! This unit has an amazing open layout that you will love. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout, a large open kitchen with new appliances and cabinetry. The bathroom has been redone as well and has a new vanity and new shower as well as a large linen closet. The bedroom is spacious and has plenty of storage as well.



This home is located in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St Paul, and is close to downtown and major freeways. Just a short walk to the library and community park.



Owner pays for water, trash, gas, and lawn care. Resident pays for electricity and snow removal.



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure online tenant portals make paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience.



Don't miss out on this unit!! Schedule a showing today.



Please text or call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information and to schedule a showing.



Application Criteria is as follows:



1. Credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



