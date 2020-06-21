All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1029 Marshall Avenue

1029 Marshall Avenue · (651) 408-2790
Location

1029 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1029 Marshall Avenue · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BD 2BA House in Saint Paul. Updated kitchens and baths. - Wonderful 4+ bedroom 2 bath house with updated kitchen and baths in a great St Paul neighborhood. A formal dining room, main floor office, new furnace and water heater, just some of the features of this spacious home.Hardwood floors throughout and a tremendous amount of space. Just blocks from Grand Ave, close to both downtown Minneapolis and St Paul.

Tenants to pay all utilities

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5835328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Marshall Avenue have any available units?
1029 Marshall Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1029 Marshall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Marshall Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Marshall Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 Marshall Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1029 Marshall Avenue offer parking?
No, 1029 Marshall Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1029 Marshall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Marshall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Marshall Avenue have a pool?
No, 1029 Marshall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Marshall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1029 Marshall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Marshall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 Marshall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 Marshall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 Marshall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
