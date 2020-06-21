1029 Marshall Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

4BD 2BA House in Saint Paul. Updated kitchens and baths. - Wonderful 4+ bedroom 2 bath house with updated kitchen and baths in a great St Paul neighborhood. A formal dining room, main floor office, new furnace and water heater, just some of the features of this spacious home.Hardwood floors throughout and a tremendous amount of space. Just blocks from Grand Ave, close to both downtown Minneapolis and St Paul.



Tenants to pay all utilities



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE5835328)