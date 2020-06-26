1025 Central Ave. W.

Amenities
The TriFecta: Affordable, Available, and Amazing! - CUTE (YET MASCULINE) DUPLEX AVAILABLE 10/1/18 FEATURING 2 BED'S (1 ON MAIN & 1 ON LL), 1 BATH, AND 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE STALL. PRIMELY LOCATED IN THE UNIVERSITY SUBDIVISION OF ST. PAUL AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO BUS LINE, TRAIN, GRAND AVE., COMO PARK, AND MUCH MUCH MORE! TRANQUIL YARD TO BOOT! OTHER DETAILS APPLY:
Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Rent = $1,395/Month
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
Pets = NO
Smoking = NO - Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 7/1/19!
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = Water, Trash, Exterior Maintenance
Section 8 = NOT APPROVED
(RLNE4429046)