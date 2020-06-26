All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1025 Central Ave. W..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1025 Central Ave. W.
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1025 Central Ave. W.

1025 Central Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1025 Central Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
The TriFecta: Affordable, Available, and Amazing! - CUTE (YET MASCULINE) DUPLEX AVAILABLE 10/1/18 FEATURING 2 BED'S (1 ON MAIN & 1 ON LL), 1 BATH, AND 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE STALL. PRIMELY LOCATED IN THE UNIVERSITY SUBDIVISION OF ST. PAUL AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO BUS LINE, TRAIN, GRAND AVE., COMO PARK, AND MUCH MUCH MORE! TRANQUIL YARD TO BOOT! OTHER DETAILS APPLY:
Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Rent = $1,395/Month
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
Pets = NO
Smoking = NO - Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 7/1/19!
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = Water, Trash, Exterior Maintenance
Section 8 = NOT APPROVED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4429046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Central Ave. W. have any available units?
1025 Central Ave. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1025 Central Ave. W. currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Central Ave. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Central Ave. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Central Ave. W. is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Central Ave. W. offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Central Ave. W. offers parking.
Does 1025 Central Ave. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Central Ave. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Central Ave. W. have a pool?
No, 1025 Central Ave. W. does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Central Ave. W. have accessible units?
No, 1025 Central Ave. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Central Ave. W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Central Ave. W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Central Ave. W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Central Ave. W. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street
St. Paul, MN 55105
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law