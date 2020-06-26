1025 Central Ave. W.

Amenities

pet friendly garage internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage internet access pet friendly

The TriFecta: Affordable, Available, and Amazing! - CUTE (YET MASCULINE) DUPLEX AVAILABLE 10/1/18 FEATURING 2 BED'S (1 ON MAIN & 1 ON LL), 1 BATH, AND 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE STALL. PRIMELY LOCATED IN THE UNIVERSITY SUBDIVISION OF ST. PAUL AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO BUS LINE, TRAIN, GRAND AVE., COMO PARK, AND MUCH MUCH MORE! TRANQUIL YARD TO BOOT! OTHER DETAILS APPLY:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Rent = $1,395/Month

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent

Pets = NO

Smoking = NO - Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = 7/1/19!

Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet

Owner Utilities = Water, Trash, Exterior Maintenance

Section 8 = NOT APPROVED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4429046)