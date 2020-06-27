1019 Central Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Entire Duplex Available Now, Two Living Room/Dining Rooms/Kitchens, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1025424?source=marketing



Former duplex available now. The entire place is for rent as one unit. Each side has a living room open to the dining room. There's an updated kitchen and bath on the main floor as well as a full bedroom. Each side has a lower family room and an updated 3/4 bathroom. There's one bedroom upstairs and one bedroom downstairs on each side. Washer/dryer in the basement.

This house includes one stall in the two stall garage and has an attached 3 season porch off the garage.

This is the perfect place for a roommate situation that also allows for your own privacy and each roommate having their own bedroom and bathroom. Great St. Paul location close to Hamline, Macalester and St. Thomas. Close to tons of shopping, dining and two blocks off the Green Line light rail. We are not renting individual rooms. You must rent this property in it's entirety.



$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Sorry no pets allowed

Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow

The owner provides a lawn mower and snow blower

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



