Last updated October 16 2019 at 5:19 PM

1019 Central Ave W

1019 Central Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Central Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Entire Duplex Available Now, Two Living Room/Dining Rooms/Kitchens, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1025424?source=marketing

Former duplex available now. The entire place is for rent as one unit. Each side has a living room open to the dining room. There's an updated kitchen and bath on the main floor as well as a full bedroom. Each side has a lower family room and an updated 3/4 bathroom. There's one bedroom upstairs and one bedroom downstairs on each side. Washer/dryer in the basement.
This house includes one stall in the two stall garage and has an attached 3 season porch off the garage.
This is the perfect place for a roommate situation that also allows for your own privacy and each roommate having their own bedroom and bathroom. Great St. Paul location close to Hamline, Macalester and St. Thomas. Close to tons of shopping, dining and two blocks off the Green Line light rail. We are not renting individual rooms. You must rent this property in it's entirety.

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Sorry no pets allowed
Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow
The owner provides a lawn mower and snow blower
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3267970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Central Ave W have any available units?
1019 Central Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Central Ave W have?
Some of 1019 Central Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Central Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Central Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Central Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Central Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1019 Central Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Central Ave W offers parking.
Does 1019 Central Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Central Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Central Ave W have a pool?
No, 1019 Central Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Central Ave W have accessible units?
No, 1019 Central Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Central Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Central Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
