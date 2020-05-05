Rent Calculator
1011 Stinson Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:08 PM
1011 Stinson Street
1011 Stinson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1011 Stinson Street, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Como
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
This home is beautiful inside and out. Relax on the beautiful deck or entertain in the open family room. Very nice park across the street. Neighborhood is awesome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1011 Stinson Street have any available units?
1011 Stinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1011 Stinson Street have?
Some of 1011 Stinson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1011 Stinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Stinson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Stinson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Stinson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 1011 Stinson Street offer parking?
No, 1011 Stinson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Stinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Stinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Stinson Street have a pool?
Yes, 1011 Stinson Street has a pool.
Does 1011 Stinson Street have accessible units?
No, 1011 Stinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Stinson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Stinson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
