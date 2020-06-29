All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

101 10th Street East

101 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 East 10th Street, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
We are subletting our wonderful one-bedroom penthouse at The Penfield because we purchased a house and want to reduce the financial burden of the remainder of our lease.

The Penfield is a premier apartment community in downtown St. Paul, MN. After living here for almost three years, we can certainly say it is the best luxury apartment building in St. Paul with an outstanding management team and great amenities, including a pool&hot tub (open when it is warmer), club room, gym, sauna, weekly community events, and a grocery store in the same building. The closest light rail stop is one block away.

About the apartment
- One bedroom and one bathroom apartment with a large living room
- Penthouse apartment on the sixth floor with huge windows
- 878sf and a great floor plan
- Private roof terrace with view of the Capitol and St. Paul Cathedral
- Two parking spots (off-street, within the building)
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Although we never had any pets, the Penfield is very pet-friendly and you might be able to bring your pet(s) for a small fee pending breed/size restrictions.

About the sublease:
- Sublease available from March 2nd through May 28th (the apartment is currently available for a new lease starting May 29th)
- The apartment comes furnished (all personal items will be removed)
- We offer the sublease at a significantly reduced rate of $1800 per month
- The sublease will be facilitated through The Penfield management, which requires a background check. All fees associated with this process will be reimbursed by us upon signing the sublease and taking the keys.
- If you sign the sublease by March 1st and move-in before March 10th, you will get a $250 cash bonus from us on the day you move in.

Attached are photos of the Penfield and the apartment.

Please contact us and we can set up a telephone call. We are also happy to show you the full apartment in person or via video conference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 10th Street East have any available units?
101 10th Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 10th Street East have?
Some of 101 10th Street East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 10th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
101 10th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 10th Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 10th Street East is pet friendly.
Does 101 10th Street East offer parking?
Yes, 101 10th Street East offers parking.
Does 101 10th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 10th Street East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 10th Street East have a pool?
Yes, 101 10th Street East has a pool.
Does 101 10th Street East have accessible units?
No, 101 10th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 101 10th Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 10th Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
