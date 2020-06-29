101 10th Street East

Amenities

We are subletting our wonderful one-bedroom penthouse at The Penfield because we purchased a house and want to reduce the financial burden of the remainder of our lease.



The Penfield is a premier apartment community in downtown St. Paul, MN. After living here for almost three years, we can certainly say it is the best luxury apartment building in St. Paul with an outstanding management team and great amenities, including a pool&hot tub (open when it is warmer), club room, gym, sauna, weekly community events, and a grocery store in the same building. The closest light rail stop is one block away.



About the apartment

- One bedroom and one bathroom apartment with a large living room

- Penthouse apartment on the sixth floor with huge windows

- 878sf and a great floor plan

- Private roof terrace with view of the Capitol and St. Paul Cathedral

- Two parking spots (off-street, within the building)

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Although we never had any pets, the Penfield is very pet-friendly and you might be able to bring your pet(s) for a small fee pending breed/size restrictions.



About the sublease:

- Sublease available from March 2nd through May 28th (the apartment is currently available for a new lease starting May 29th)

- The apartment comes furnished (all personal items will be removed)

- We offer the sublease at a significantly reduced rate of $1800 per month

- The sublease will be facilitated through The Penfield management, which requires a background check. All fees associated with this process will be reimbursed by us upon signing the sublease and taking the keys.

- If you sign the sublease by March 1st and move-in before March 10th, you will get a $250 cash bonus from us on the day you move in.



Attached are photos of the Penfield and the apartment.



Please contact us and we can set up a telephone call. We are also happy to show you the full apartment in person or via video conference.