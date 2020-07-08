Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1006 Randolph Avenue - 5
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1006 Randolph Avenue - 5
1006 Randolph Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
West Seventh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1006 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cute 1BR with private entrance. Free assigned parking. Shared coin laundry. Cats and small dogs are welcome for additional fee. Landlord pays heat, water, trash
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have any available units?
1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have?
Some of 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 offers parking.
Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law