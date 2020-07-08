All apartments in St. Paul
1006 Randolph Avenue - 5
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1006 Randolph Avenue - 5

1006 Randolph Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cute 1BR with private entrance. Free assigned parking. Shared coin laundry. Cats and small dogs are welcome for additional fee. Landlord pays heat, water, trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have any available units?
1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have?
Some of 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 offers parking.
Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Randolph Avenue - 5 has units with dishwashers.

