St. Paul Park, MN
1400 Gary Drive
1400 Gary Drive

1400 Gary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Gary Drive, St. Paul Park, MN 55071
Saint Paul Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Nice brick rambler. 4-season family room addition with beamed, vaulted ceilings. Kitchen previously updated. 3 bedrooms on main level, 1 bedroom on lower level with bath and rec room. 2 car garage, deck and private yard.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Gary Drive have any available units?
1400 Gary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul Park, MN.
What amenities does 1400 Gary Drive have?
Some of 1400 Gary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Gary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Gary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Gary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Gary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Gary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Gary Drive offers parking.
Does 1400 Gary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Gary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Gary Drive have a pool?
No, 1400 Gary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Gary Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 Gary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Gary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Gary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Gary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Gary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

