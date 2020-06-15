All apartments in St. Michael
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

15915 54th street ne

15915 54th Street Northeast · (612) 418-5892
Location

15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN 55376

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15915 54th street ne · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2076 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
15915 54th street ne Available 07/01/20 Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael. 3 car garage, wood burning fireplace, huge deck for entertaining and lots of natural light! Walk-out basement so huge upside to finish the basement with 1-2 more beds and a bath! Elk River schools! 7/1 move-in please reach out to Ryan or Neal w/National Realty Guild today!

Lease to own - $2400/month
Rent to own is negotiable based on situation, goals, etc.

We are Realtors and partners in this rental/rent to own!

Offers for rent to own are encouraged.
The more money down, the better the rent payments!

625+credit
pets ok!
No evictions/foreclosures/judgements!

Text/Call Ryan - 952-905-8000
Text/Call Neal - 612-418-5892

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5827224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

