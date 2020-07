Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage courtyard package receiving

Westwood Chateau is located in a nice quite area of St. Louis Park across from a park and with easy access to highways 100 & 7 and I394. We are minutes from the lakes and shopping. We offer 1 and 2 bedrooms with the majority having patios and balconies. We have a spacious community patio with gas grills. Office hours are 9:00am to 1pm M-F, or by appointment after hours including weekends.