Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed elevator pool bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse hot tub

Welcome home to Inglewood Trails, a unique property for residents who prefer the ambiance of a suburban lifestyle with the convenience of being close to downtown Minneapolis, Uptown and Lake Calhoun. This community is close to walking/biking trails and offers full size washer/dryer sets in each home. Select homes have vaulted ceilings and each home has walk-in closets, controlled access and much more, making Inglewood Trails an exceptional place to call home.