Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table

A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment.



Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes. Choose from one-bedroom, one-bedroom with den, or two bedrooms, all with full-size washer and dryer in the unit, contemporary finishes, as well as available storage and below-grade parking.