Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village

5650 W 36th St · (952) 260-5893
Location

5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elmwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,940

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment.

Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes. Choose from one-bedroom, one-bedroom with den, or two bedrooms, all with full-size washer and dryer in the unit, contemporary finishes, as well as available storage and below-grade parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $65 per applicant out of state
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $240
limit: 1
rent: $30
restrictions: Pit Bull, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Chow and Rottweilers
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Must be spayed/neutered
Parking Details: $80 garage stall.
Storage Details: $25 1st storage, $50 2nd storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village have any available units?
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village has a unit available for $1,940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village have?
Some of Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village currently offering any rent specials?
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village is pet friendly.
Does Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village offer parking?
Yes, Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village offers parking.
Does Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village have a pool?
Yes, Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village has a pool.
Does Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village have accessible units?
Yes, Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village has accessible units.
Does Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village has units with air conditioning.
