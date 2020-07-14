Camerata - Hoigaard Village

Lease Length: 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $65 per applicant out of state
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $240
limit: 1
rent: $30
restrictions: Pit Bull, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Chow and Rottweilers
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Must be spayed/neutered
Parking Details: $40 Ramp Parking, $60 Covered Parking, $80 garage stall.
Storage Details: $25 1st storage, $50 2nd storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.