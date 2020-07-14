All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Camerata - Hoigaard Village

5600 Camerata Way · (952) 260-6965
Location

5600 Camerata Way, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elmwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,930

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 328 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,930

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camerata - Hoigaard Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
putting green
sauna
The Camerata offers an impressive ensemble of floor plan options, including studios, one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with dens, two-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms with den apartment homes.

The Camerata’s 220 homes represent the best in modern living, including full-size washers and dryers in each home, same-floor storage units, underground parking and parking ramp and many one-of-a-kind floor plans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $65 per applicant out of state
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $240
limit: 1
rent: $30
restrictions: Pit Bull, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Chow and Rottweilers
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Must be spayed/neutered
Parking Details: $40 Ramp Parking, $60 Covered Parking, $80 garage stall.
Storage Details: $25 1st storage, $50 2nd storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camerata - Hoigaard Village have any available units?
Camerata - Hoigaard Village has 8 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camerata - Hoigaard Village have?
Some of Camerata - Hoigaard Village's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camerata - Hoigaard Village currently offering any rent specials?
Camerata - Hoigaard Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camerata - Hoigaard Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Camerata - Hoigaard Village is pet friendly.
Does Camerata - Hoigaard Village offer parking?
Yes, Camerata - Hoigaard Village offers parking.
Does Camerata - Hoigaard Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camerata - Hoigaard Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camerata - Hoigaard Village have a pool?
Yes, Camerata - Hoigaard Village has a pool.
Does Camerata - Hoigaard Village have accessible units?
Yes, Camerata - Hoigaard Village has accessible units.
Does Camerata - Hoigaard Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camerata - Hoigaard Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Camerata - Hoigaard Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camerata - Hoigaard Village has units with air conditioning.
