All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 9431 W Franklin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
9431 W Franklin Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

9431 W Franklin Avenue

9431 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9431 Franklin Avenue, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Crestview

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kurt Host and Renters Warehouse bring you another great home in your neighborhood. This home nestled into the Crestview neighborhood next to Minneapolis Golf Club close to Co Rd 169 / Hwy 394 Quick to and from Downtown. All Bedrooms Upstairs with Master Bedroom / Bath Full Hardwoods Upstairs Sleeping Area and Living room. This home has newly stainless appliances and granite. 2 car Garage with great location in close distance to shopping as well as easy access to Downtown Minneapolis! West End, Downtown Mpls, Uptown, Ridgedale Mall, Target Field, Target Center. SLP schools. No Pets. Call 612-225-7668 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 W Franklin Avenue have any available units?
9431 W Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 9431 W Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9431 W Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 W Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9431 W Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 9431 W Franklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9431 W Franklin Avenue offers parking.
Does 9431 W Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9431 W Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 W Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 9431 W Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9431 W Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9431 W Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 W Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9431 W Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9431 W Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9431 W Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities