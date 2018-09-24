9431 W Franklin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Kurt Host and Renters Warehouse bring you another great home in your neighborhood. This home nestled into the Crestview neighborhood next to Minneapolis Golf Club close to Co Rd 169 / Hwy 394 Quick to and from Downtown. All Bedrooms Upstairs with Master Bedroom / Bath Full Hardwoods Upstairs Sleeping Area and Living room. This home has newly stainless appliances and granite. 2 car Garage with great location in close distance to shopping as well as easy access to Downtown Minneapolis! West End, Downtown Mpls, Uptown, Ridgedale Mall, Target Field, Target Center. SLP schools. No Pets. Call 612-225-7668 to schedule a showing.