Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
8801 West 35th Street - 11
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:02 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8801 West 35th Street - 11
8801 West 35th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
8801 West 35th Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Aquila
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This unit has been updated with new carpet, counter tops, sink, kitchen flooring, and range! Freshly painted throughout and a large walk-in bedroom closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have any available units?
8801 West 35th Street - 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Louis Park, MN
.
What amenities does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have?
Some of 8801 West 35th Street - 11's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8801 West 35th Street - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
8801 West 35th Street - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 West 35th Street - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park
.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 offer parking?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 does not offer parking.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have a pool?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have accessible units?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
