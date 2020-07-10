All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:02 PM

8801 West 35th Street - 11

8801 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8801 West 35th Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Aquila

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
range
This unit has been updated with new carpet, counter tops, sink, kitchen flooring, and range! Freshly painted throughout and a large walk-in bedroom closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have any available units?
8801 West 35th Street - 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have?
Some of 8801 West 35th Street - 11's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 West 35th Street - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
8801 West 35th Street - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 West 35th Street - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 offer parking?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 does not offer parking.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have a pool?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have accessible units?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8801 West 35th Street - 11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8801 West 35th Street - 11 has units with air conditioning.

