8424 W 35th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 2BR/1BA Rambler located within 1 block from Shoppes at Knollwood in convenient St. Louis Park neighborhood! Features include two spacious bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, walkout family room, patio, fully fenced-in private backyard, hardwood floors throughout, over-sized 1car garage and more.. Appliances and all mechanicals have been updated. House is well maintained, clean & move-in ready. Excellent location, won't last!

$55 application fee per person for credit & background check. Minimal acceptable credit score is 650 or higher. Tenant pays electric, heat, water & sewer, trash removal, and renters insurance. Must be willing to abide by City of St Louis Park crime free housing addendum. No pets allowed.