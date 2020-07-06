All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

8424 W 35th Street

8424 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8424 West 35th Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Aquila

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 2BR/1BA Rambler located within 1 block from Shoppes at Knollwood in convenient St. Louis Park neighborhood! Features include two spacious bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, walkout family room, patio, fully fenced-in private backyard, hardwood floors throughout, over-sized 1car garage and more.. Appliances and all mechanicals have been updated. House is well maintained, clean & move-in ready. Excellent location, won't last!
$55 application fee per person for credit & background check. Minimal acceptable credit score is 650 or higher. Tenant pays electric, heat, water & sewer, trash removal, and renters insurance. Must be willing to abide by City of St Louis Park crime free housing addendum. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 W 35th Street have any available units?
8424 W 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 8424 W 35th Street have?
Some of 8424 W 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8424 W 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8424 W 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 W 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8424 W 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 8424 W 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8424 W 35th Street offers parking.
Does 8424 W 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8424 W 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 W 35th Street have a pool?
No, 8424 W 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8424 W 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 8424 W 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 W 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8424 W 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8424 W 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8424 W 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

