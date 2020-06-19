8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111

Amenities

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Great 2 bedroom in a nice quiet building.Remodeled Bathroom!! The perfect location! Close to Uptown, Close to Downtown, Easy freeway access, Close to shopping, Knollwood Mall. Has Large living room, dining area, lots of closet space, On-site caretaker.

Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Off-street Parking in Lot.

Laundry: Laundry on site.

Appliances: Fridge, stove, oven/range, No AC.

First floor

Tenants pay their own electric