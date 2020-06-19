All apartments in St. Louis Park
8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111

8400 Minnetonka Boulevard · (612) 999-1538
Location

8400 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Cobblecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Great 2 bedroom in a nice quiet building.Remodeled Bathroom!! The perfect location! Close to Uptown, Close to Downtown, Easy freeway access, Close to shopping, Knollwood Mall. Has Large living room, dining area, lots of closet space, On-site caretaker.
Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off-street Parking in Lot.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Fridge, stove, oven/range, No AC.
First floor
Tenants pay their own electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 have any available units?
8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 have?
Some of 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 currently offering any rent specials?
8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 is pet friendly.
Does 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 offer parking?
Yes, 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 does offer parking.
Does 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 have a pool?
No, 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 does not have a pool.
Does 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 have accessible units?
No, 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111 does not have units with air conditioning.
