Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:56 PM

6716 Cedar Lake Road

6716 Cedar Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Eliot

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Renovated and updated rental home with 3 bedrooms, Master bedroom in lower level. Excellent Eliot Neighborhood location. Very nice finished inside. Available for a 12 month lease April 6th. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Cedar Lake Road have any available units?
6716 Cedar Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 6716 Cedar Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Cedar Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Cedar Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 Cedar Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 6716 Cedar Lake Road offer parking?
No, 6716 Cedar Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 6716 Cedar Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Cedar Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Cedar Lake Road have a pool?
No, 6716 Cedar Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Cedar Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 6716 Cedar Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Cedar Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6716 Cedar Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6716 Cedar Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6716 Cedar Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.

