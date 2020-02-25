Rent Calculator
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM
6014 W 39th Street
6014 West 39th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6014 West 39th Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elmwood
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6014 W 39th Street have any available units?
6014 W 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Louis Park, MN
.
Is 6014 W 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6014 W 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 W 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6014 W 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park
.
Does 6014 W 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6014 W 39th Street offers parking.
Does 6014 W 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 W 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 W 39th Street have a pool?
No, 6014 W 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6014 W 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 6014 W 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 W 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 W 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 W 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 W 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
