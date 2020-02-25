All apartments in St. Louis Park
6014 W 39th Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

6014 W 39th Street

6014 West 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6014 West 39th Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elmwood

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 W 39th Street have any available units?
6014 W 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 6014 W 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6014 W 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 W 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6014 W 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 6014 W 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6014 W 39th Street offers parking.
Does 6014 W 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 W 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 W 39th Street have a pool?
No, 6014 W 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6014 W 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 6014 W 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 W 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 W 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 W 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 W 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
