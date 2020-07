Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Plenty of living space, 2461 sq ft on 3 levels, plus 1 bath per level. Beautiful master suite with master bath. Upper level totally remodelled with 11' ftvaulted ceilings in master bedroom, updated kitchen with granite and white appliances in 2013. Very quaint and friendly neighborhood. Perhaps the best of the Park. Walk to shops at Miracle Mile.