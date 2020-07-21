Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 460 Ford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
460 Ford Road
Last updated November 25 2019 at 7:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
460 Ford Road
460 Ford Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
460 Ford Road, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Shelard Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Do not miss your chance to call this stunning condo, home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 460 Ford Road have any available units?
460 Ford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Louis Park, MN
.
What amenities does 460 Ford Road have?
Some of 460 Ford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 460 Ford Road currently offering any rent specials?
460 Ford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Ford Road pet-friendly?
No, 460 Ford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park
.
Does 460 Ford Road offer parking?
No, 460 Ford Road does not offer parking.
Does 460 Ford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 Ford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Ford Road have a pool?
No, 460 Ford Road does not have a pool.
Does 460 Ford Road have accessible units?
No, 460 Ford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Ford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Ford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Ford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Ford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Westwood Chateau
2242 Nevada Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Similar Pages
St. Louis Park 1 Bedroom Apartments
St. Louis Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Louis Park Apartments with Parking
St. Louis Park Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
Plymouth, MN
Bloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Woodbury, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Roseville, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Lakeville, MN
Chaska, MN
Richfield, MN
New Hope, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Wolfe Park
Triangle
Eliot
Oak Hill
Elmwood
Blackstone
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities