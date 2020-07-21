All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated November 25 2019 at 7:52 PM

460 Ford Road

460 Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

460 Ford Road, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Shelard Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Do not miss your chance to call this stunning condo, home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Ford Road have any available units?
460 Ford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 460 Ford Road have?
Some of 460 Ford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Ford Road currently offering any rent specials?
460 Ford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Ford Road pet-friendly?
No, 460 Ford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 460 Ford Road offer parking?
No, 460 Ford Road does not offer parking.
Does 460 Ford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 Ford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Ford Road have a pool?
No, 460 Ford Road does not have a pool.
Does 460 Ford Road have accessible units?
No, 460 Ford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Ford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Ford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Ford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Ford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
