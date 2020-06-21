All apartments in St. Louis Park
4124 Xenwood Avenue S
4124 Xenwood Avenue S

4124 Xenwood Avenue South · (612) 701-4375
Location

4124 Xenwood Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Brookside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2014 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained! You'll love this charming 3 bedroom Cape Cod. Main level features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, newly remodeled kitchen, and gleaming hardwood floors. French doors walk out to fully landscaped backyard with a huge paver patio, pergola, and full privacy fence. Upper level is a beautiful master suite with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, & bonus space. Large, custom master bath with whirlpool tub and oversized shower. Lower level includes a spacious family room, tiled wet bar area, laundry room, storage, and 3/4 bath. Ideally located in the Brookside neighborhood within a few blocks of highways, shopping, tails, lakes, restaurants and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue S have any available units?
4124 Xenwood Avenue S has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4124 Xenwood Avenue S have?
Some of 4124 Xenwood Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Xenwood Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Xenwood Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Xenwood Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 4124 Xenwood Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Xenwood Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4124 Xenwood Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 4124 Xenwood Avenue S has a pool.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4124 Xenwood Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Xenwood Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4124 Xenwood Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
