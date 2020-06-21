4124 Xenwood Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained! You'll love this charming 3 bedroom Cape Cod. Main level features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, newly remodeled kitchen, and gleaming hardwood floors. French doors walk out to fully landscaped backyard with a huge paver patio, pergola, and full privacy fence. Upper level is a beautiful master suite with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, & bonus space. Large, custom master bath with whirlpool tub and oversized shower. Lower level includes a spacious family room, tiled wet bar area, laundry room, storage, and 3/4 bath. Ideally located in the Brookside neighborhood within a few blocks of highways, shopping, tails, lakes, restaurants and more!!