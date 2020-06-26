All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM

4015 Excelsior Boulevard

4015 Excelsior Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Excelsior Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Minikahda Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
24 Hour notice needed for showing. $40/app fee per adult. 1 garage stall included in rent. Off street parking also available. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Available June 1. No pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Excelsior Boulevard have any available units?
4015 Excelsior Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4015 Excelsior Boulevard have?
Some of 4015 Excelsior Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Excelsior Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Excelsior Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Excelsior Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Excelsior Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4015 Excelsior Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4015 Excelsior Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4015 Excelsior Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 Excelsior Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Excelsior Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4015 Excelsior Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Excelsior Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4015 Excelsior Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Excelsior Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Excelsior Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4015 Excelsior Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4015 Excelsior Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
