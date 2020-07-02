All apartments in St. Louis Park
St. Louis Park, MN
3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South

3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this upper level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has huge bedroom closets and an enormous bedroom! Trash, Water, & Gas included with rent! Snow Removal/Lawn Care are also included! Close to Louisiana Oaks Park & Knollwood Mall!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spuPxtMhiRA

Utilities Paid by Resident: Electric

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available 3/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South have any available units?
3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South offer parking?
No, 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

