3610 Pennsylvania Avenue South

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this upper level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has huge bedroom closets and an enormous bedroom! Trash, Water, & Gas included with rent! Snow Removal/Lawn Care are also included! Close to Louisiana Oaks Park & Knollwood Mall!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spuPxtMhiRA



Utilities Paid by Resident: Electric



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available 3/5/20

