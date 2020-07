Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets air conditioning

Beautiful well lit with natural sunlight garden level 1 bedroom unit available April 15th. So much extra closet space, laundry on site, off street parking, close to parks, shopping, freeway access and more. You will not be disappointed No pets, no smoking. Rent and security deposit are $995 and tenant pays electricity. Owner pays heat, water and trash.