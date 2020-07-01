All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

2942 Boone Ave S

2942 Boone Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2942 Boone Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Cobblecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer 5 BR, 4 bath with 3 car garage - short term - Property Id: 180487

Wonderful open floor plan 5 BR, 4 bath single family home. Grand kitchen with oversized center island, double oven, wine refrigerator, walk-in pantry, granite and stainless steel appliances. Main floor family room with gas fireplace, upper level laundry, lower level family room with gas fireplace. 3 car garage with electric car plug in. Super Saint Louis Park location! 169 & Minnetonka Blvd. This is for a short term rental 4-6 months.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180487
Property Id 180487

(RLNE5383496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Boone Ave S have any available units?
2942 Boone Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2942 Boone Ave S have?
Some of 2942 Boone Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Boone Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Boone Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Boone Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2942 Boone Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2942 Boone Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2942 Boone Ave S offers parking.
Does 2942 Boone Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2942 Boone Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Boone Ave S have a pool?
No, 2942 Boone Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2942 Boone Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2942 Boone Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Boone Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2942 Boone Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2942 Boone Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2942 Boone Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

