2942 Boone Ave S

Newer 5 BR, 4 bath with 3 car garage - short term - Property Id: 180487
Wonderful open floor plan 5 BR, 4 bath single family home. Grand kitchen with oversized center island, double oven, wine refrigerator, walk-in pantry, granite and stainless steel appliances. Main floor family room with gas fireplace, upper level laundry, lower level family room with gas fireplace. 3 car garage with electric car plug in. Super Saint Louis Park location! 169 & Minnetonka Blvd. This is for a short term rental 4-6 months.
