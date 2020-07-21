All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

2704 Kentucky Avenue S

2704 Kentucky Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Kentucky Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Bronx Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity for story and half style home. 3 BR's, some oak hardwood floors. Affordable housing, walking distance to busline. New deck in 2017 overlooks rear yard, good yard for gardener in your family. Great St Louis Park Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Kentucky Avenue S have any available units?
2704 Kentucky Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2704 Kentucky Avenue S have?
Some of 2704 Kentucky Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Kentucky Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Kentucky Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Kentucky Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Kentucky Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 2704 Kentucky Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Kentucky Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2704 Kentucky Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Kentucky Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Kentucky Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2704 Kentucky Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Kentucky Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2704 Kentucky Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Kentucky Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Kentucky Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Kentucky Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 Kentucky Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
