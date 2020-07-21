2704 Kentucky Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426 Bronx Park
Great opportunity for story and half style home. 3 BR's, some oak hardwood floors. Affordable housing, walking distance to busline. New deck in 2017 overlooks rear yard, good yard for gardener in your family. Great St Louis Park Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2704 Kentucky Avenue S have any available units?
2704 Kentucky Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2704 Kentucky Avenue S have?
Some of 2704 Kentucky Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Kentucky Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Kentucky Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.