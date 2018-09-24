1511 Utica Avenue S

Amenities
*1 month free on 12-15 month leases* Central Park west offers an amazing West End location with unparalleled amenities. Apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz counter-tops, 10 ft ceilings, closet organizers, backlit bathroom mirrors, stainless steel appliances, wine chiller, and tiled backsplashes. Central Park West is a pet friendly community which has amazing amenities: outdoor deck with pool, jacuzzi and grilling stations; 2 reservable community lounges, exercise room, yoga studio with on-demand fitness, golf simulator, conference room, pet spa, guest suite, complimentary coffee bar, bike storage, and more. Photos of similar unit. Indoor Parking: $50 1st stall, $100 2nd stall