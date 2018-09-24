All apartments in St. Louis Park
St. Louis Park, MN
1511 Utica Avenue S
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:15 AM

1511 Utica Avenue S

1511 Utica Avenue South · (612) 414-8207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
St. Louis Park
Blackstone
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

1511 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Blackstone

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 241 · Avail. now

$1,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
yoga
*1 month free on 12-15 month leases* Central Park west offers an amazing West End location with unparalleled amenities. Apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz counter-tops, 10 ft ceilings, closet organizers, backlit bathroom mirrors, stainless steel appliances, wine chiller, and tiled backsplashes. Central Park West is a pet friendly community which has amazing amenities: outdoor deck with pool, jacuzzi and grilling stations; 2 reservable community lounges, exercise room, yoga studio with on-demand fitness, golf simulator, conference room, pet spa, guest suite, complimentary coffee bar, bike storage, and more. Photos of similar unit. Indoor Parking: $50 1st stall, $100 2nd stall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Utica Avenue S have any available units?
1511 Utica Avenue S has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1511 Utica Avenue S have?
Some of 1511 Utica Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Utica Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Utica Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Utica Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 Utica Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 1511 Utica Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Utica Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 1511 Utica Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Utica Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Utica Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 1511 Utica Avenue S has a pool.
Does 1511 Utica Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 1511 Utica Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Utica Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Utica Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Utica Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Utica Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
