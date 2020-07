Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed all utils included garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym garage media room cats allowed accessible parking cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

Located in St. Joseph, Graceview Estates offers one, two and three bedroom floor plans. All homes feature oak cabinets, washer and dryer, dishwasher, ceiling fans and much more! On-site management is provided, along with a great location, all at an affordable price! Built in 2010, Graceview is a beautiful apartment community that many residents are proud to call home!