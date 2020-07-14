All apartments in St. Cloud
Edgewater
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Edgewater

Open Now until 6pm
4344 Clearwater Rd · (320) 314-3954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
St. Cloud
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 325 · Avail. Jul 31

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Jul 31

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,010

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,040

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgewater.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
playground
pool table
sauna
A Lifestyle You Deserve!
Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater!
This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating taste.
From the moment your guests enter the property, they will be impressed with your choice of a home.
Exceptional quality and a wide variety of services await you from our on-site Management.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edgewater have any available units?
Edgewater has 4 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does Edgewater have?
Some of Edgewater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgewater currently offering any rent specials?
Edgewater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgewater pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgewater is pet friendly.
Does Edgewater offer parking?
Yes, Edgewater offers parking.
Does Edgewater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edgewater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgewater have a pool?
Yes, Edgewater has a pool.
Does Edgewater have accessible units?
Yes, Edgewater has accessible units.
Does Edgewater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgewater has units with dishwashers.
