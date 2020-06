Amenities

Renters Warehouse Sunrizon LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX less than a mile from SCSU campus with UTILITIES INCLUDED! Full kitchen in unit along with washer/dryer. There is a fantastic bar area for hosting family and friends for the evening. There are also hardwood floors throughout the unit and plenty of storage space throughout. This unit comes with a lockable shed for additional storage. This unit has a separate entrance. Please call or text Collin (320)316-0773 or email to schedule a showing. Rent $1250, deposit $1250. Pets are negotiable. NO SMOKING. Available NOW!! $45 application fee. Our application process covers criminal, credit/collection and eviction background