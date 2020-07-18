6838 24th Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Amazing split-level home. It features 4 bedrooms plus an office. Large master with great walk-in closet, and private bath. 3 baths. Open floor plan upstairs, walk-out deck, pantry, lots of storage, bath with double sink, and attached garage. 2 bedrooms in lower level, office, living area and nice appliances. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities. Deposit is $1650. Must have a 675 credit score or higher. No smoking inside house. Small dogs negotiable. Contact John 952-435-5084.