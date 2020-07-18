All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

6838 24th Street North

6838 24th Street North · (952) 435-5084
Location

6838 24th Street North, St. Cloud, MN 56303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Amazing split-level home. It features 4 bedrooms plus an office. Large master with great walk-in closet, and private bath. 3 baths. Open floor plan upstairs, walk-out deck, pantry, lots of storage, bath with double sink, and attached garage. 2 bedrooms in lower level, office, living area and nice appliances. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities. Deposit is $1650. Must have a 675 credit score or higher. No smoking inside house. Small dogs negotiable. Contact John 952-435-5084.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6838 24th Street North have any available units?
6838 24th Street North has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 6838 24th Street North have?
Some of 6838 24th Street North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6838 24th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
6838 24th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6838 24th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6838 24th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 6838 24th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 6838 24th Street North offers parking.
Does 6838 24th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6838 24th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6838 24th Street North have a pool?
No, 6838 24th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 6838 24th Street North have accessible units?
No, 6838 24th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 6838 24th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6838 24th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
