All apartments in St. Cloud
Home
/
St. Cloud, MN
/
1200 9th Avenue S
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1200 9th Avenue S
1200 9th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1200 9th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 1 bath house on the south side of St cloud. Plenty of off street parking and a yard with shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 9th Avenue S have any available units?
1200 9th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Cloud, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Cloud Rent Report
.
Is 1200 9th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
1200 9th Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 9th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 1200 9th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Cloud
.
Does 1200 9th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 1200 9th Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 1200 9th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 9th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 9th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 1200 9th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 1200 9th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 1200 9th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 9th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 9th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 9th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 9th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
