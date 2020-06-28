All apartments in St. Anthony
2604 27th Ave NE
2604 27th Ave NE

2604 27th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2604 27th Avenue Northeast, St. Anthony, MN 55418
St. Anthony

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful St. Anthony House - Property Id: 149096

Beautiful Northeast property. Large yard. New appliances. Working fireplace. Central air conditioning. St Anthony school district (rated one of the best in the State) Close to U of M. Finished utility room. Washer Dryer. Dishwasher. (Garage optional)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149096
Property Id 149096

(RLNE5663430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

