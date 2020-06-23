All apartments in St. Anthony
2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402

2601 Kenzie Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Kenzie Terrace, St. Anthony, MN 55418
St. Anthony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Grand opportunity for large - spacious courtyard facing unit - close to elevator - shows beautiful - amenities include - car wash - exercise - workshop - billiard - library - community - 2 guest rooms.

(RLNE4603093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 have any available units?
2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Anthony, MN.
What amenities does 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 have?
Some of 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 does offer parking.
Does 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 have a pool?
Yes, 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 has a pool.
Does 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 have accessible units?
No, 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2601 Kenzie Ter Apt 402 has units with air conditioning.
