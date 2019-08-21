1231 Hillview Road

1231 Hillview Rd NE, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432 Spring Lake Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 09/01/19 Great location- large bedrooms with walk in closets- large deck- whirlpool tub and separate shower- new paint and flooring- new appliances including washer and dryer- large garage- wooded setting- gas fireplace- main level 1/2 bath open concept floor plan