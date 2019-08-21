1231 Hillview Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Available 09/01/19 Great location- large bedrooms with walk in closets- large deck- whirlpool tub

and separate shower- new paint and flooring- new appliances including

washer and dryer- large garage- wooded setting- gas fireplace- main level

1/2 bath open concept floor plan



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1231-hillview-rd-spring-lake-park-mn-55432-usa/e38434f0-854a-474b-bb9f-321643d62c6a



(RLNE5103848)