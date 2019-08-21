All apartments in Spring Lake Park
Spring Lake Park, MN
1231 Hillview Road
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

1231 Hillview Road

1231 Hillview Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Hillview Rd NE, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432
Spring Lake Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 09/01/19 Great location- large bedrooms with walk in closets- large deck- whirlpool tub
and separate shower- new paint and flooring- new appliances including
washer and dryer- large garage- wooded setting- gas fireplace- main level
1/2 bath open concept floor plan

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1231-hillview-rd-spring-lake-park-mn-55432-usa/e38434f0-854a-474b-bb9f-321643d62c6a

(RLNE5103848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Hillview Road have any available units?
1231 Hillview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Lake Park, MN.
What amenities does 1231 Hillview Road have?
Some of 1231 Hillview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Hillview Road currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Hillview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Hillview Road pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Hillview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake Park.
Does 1231 Hillview Road offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Hillview Road offers parking.
Does 1231 Hillview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 Hillview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Hillview Road have a pool?
Yes, 1231 Hillview Road has a pool.
Does 1231 Hillview Road have accessible units?
No, 1231 Hillview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Hillview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Hillview Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Hillview Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1231 Hillview Road has units with air conditioning.
