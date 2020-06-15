930 Summit Avenue - 202

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Great closet space, nice kitchen and patio!

Pet Policy: Cats ok with a $250 pet fee.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Off Street by permit - $10 monthly.

Laundry: Onsite Laundry.

Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.

Main

Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash