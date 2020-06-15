All apartments in South St. Paul
Find more places like 930 Summit Avenue - 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South St. Paul, MN
/
930 Summit Avenue - 202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

930 Summit Avenue - 202

930 Summit Avenue · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South St. Paul
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

930 Summit Avenue, South St. Paul, MN 55075
South Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Great closet space, nice kitchen and patio!
Pet Policy: Cats ok with a $250 pet fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off Street by permit - $10 monthly.
Laundry: Onsite Laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.
Main
Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Summit Avenue - 202 have any available units?
930 Summit Avenue - 202 has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 930 Summit Avenue - 202 have?
Some of 930 Summit Avenue - 202's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Summit Avenue - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
930 Summit Avenue - 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Summit Avenue - 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Summit Avenue - 202 is pet friendly.
Does 930 Summit Avenue - 202 offer parking?
Yes, 930 Summit Avenue - 202 does offer parking.
Does 930 Summit Avenue - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Summit Avenue - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Summit Avenue - 202 have a pool?
No, 930 Summit Avenue - 202 does not have a pool.
Does 930 Summit Avenue - 202 have accessible units?
No, 930 Summit Avenue - 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Summit Avenue - 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Summit Avenue - 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Summit Avenue - 202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 930 Summit Avenue - 202 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 930 Summit Avenue - 202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South St. Paul 2 BedroomsSouth St. Paul Apartments with Garage
South St. Paul Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth St. Paul Apartments with Parking
South St. Paul Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity