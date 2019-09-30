All apartments in South St. Paul
South St. Paul, MN
339 5th Avenue South
339 5th Avenue South

339 5th Ave S · No Longer Available
South St. Paul
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balconies
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

339 5th Ave S, South St. Paul, MN 55075
Riverside Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice neighborhood GREAT 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Living room has large windows and vaulted ceiling as does informal dining area, beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, finished basement has comfortable family room, outdoor deck, and 2 car detached garage!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 5th Avenue South have any available units?
339 5th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 339 5th Avenue South have?
Some of 339 5th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 5th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
339 5th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 5th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 5th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 339 5th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 339 5th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 339 5th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 5th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 5th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 339 5th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 339 5th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 339 5th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 339 5th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 5th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 5th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 5th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
