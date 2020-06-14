Rent Calculator
319 2nd Avenue S
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM
1 of 14
319 2nd Avenue S
319 2nd Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
319 2nd Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN 55075
Riverside Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 319 2nd Avenue S have any available units?
319 2nd Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South St. Paul, MN
.
What amenities does 319 2nd Avenue S have?
Some of 319 2nd Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 319 2nd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
319 2nd Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 2nd Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 319 2nd Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South St. Paul
.
Does 319 2nd Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 319 2nd Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 319 2nd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 2nd Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 2nd Avenue S have a pool?
No, 319 2nd Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 319 2nd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 319 2nd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 319 2nd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 2nd Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 2nd Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 2nd Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
