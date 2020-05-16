All apartments in South St. Paul
Find more places like 239 Park St W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South St. Paul, MN
/
239 Park St W
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 PM

239 Park St W

239 Park Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South St. Paul
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

239 Park Street West, South St. Paul, MN 55075

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link to the virtual tour if it doesn't list in your ad. Conveniently located minutes from 52 and 494, bus line, Robert St shopping and more! This upper level 2 bedroom apartment in a triplex features an updated bathroom, fresh paint throughout, new kitchen flooring, tons of windows and on site laundry!! Available now. App fee 55 per adult. Security deposit same as rent, 1 time 150 admin fee and a monthly 7 processing fee applies. Small pets considered with additional deposit. Tenants only responsible for gas/electric, owner covers water and trash!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Park St W have any available units?
239 Park St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 239 Park St W have?
Some of 239 Park St W's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Park St W currently offering any rent specials?
239 Park St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Park St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Park St W is pet friendly.
Does 239 Park St W offer parking?
No, 239 Park St W does not offer parking.
Does 239 Park St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Park St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Park St W have a pool?
Yes, 239 Park St W has a pool.
Does 239 Park St W have accessible units?
No, 239 Park St W does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Park St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Park St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Park St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Park St W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South St. Paul 2 BedroomsSouth St. Paul Apartments with Garage
South St. Paul Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth St. Paul Apartments with Parking
South St. Paul Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities