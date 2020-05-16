239 Park St W

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link to the virtual tour if it doesn't list in your ad. Conveniently located minutes from 52 and 494, bus line, Robert St shopping and more! This upper level 2 bedroom apartment in a triplex features an updated bathroom, fresh paint throughout, new kitchen flooring, tons of windows and on site laundry!! Available now. App fee 55 per adult. Security deposit same as rent, 1 time 150 admin fee and a monthly 7 processing fee applies. Small pets considered with additional deposit. Tenants only responsible for gas/electric, owner covers water and trash!