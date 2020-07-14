All apartments in South St. Paul
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

1560 Willis Avenue - 3C

1560 Willis Avenue · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1560 Willis Avenue, South St. Paul, MN 55075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$835

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
Come see this beautiful view from your private patio. Nice 1BR in South St. Paul. Schedule your showing today!
Pet Policy: Cats ok with a $250 pet fee.
Screening criteria: Sec. 8 Accepted for well qualified applicants.
Parking: Off Street by permit - $10 monthly.
Laundry: Onsite Laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.
Upper level
Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C have any available units?
1560 Willis Avenue - 3C has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C have?
Some of 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Willis Avenue - 3C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C is pet friendly.
Does 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C offers parking.
Does 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C have a pool?
No, 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C have accessible units?
No, 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 Willis Avenue - 3C does not have units with air conditioning.
