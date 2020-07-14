1560 Willis Avenue - 3C

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***

Come see this beautiful view from your private patio. Nice 1BR in South St. Paul. Schedule your showing today!

Pet Policy: Cats ok with a $250 pet fee.

Screening criteria: Sec. 8 Accepted for well qualified applicants.

Parking: Off Street by permit - $10 monthly.

Laundry: Onsite Laundry.

Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.

Upper level

Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash