Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:46 AM

141 4th Avenue South

141 4th Avenue South · (651) 243-4587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 4th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN 55075
Hepburn Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 4th Avenue South have any available units?
141 4th Avenue South has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 141 4th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
141 4th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 4th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 4th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 141 4th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 141 4th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 141 4th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 4th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 4th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 141 4th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 141 4th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 141 4th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 141 4th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 4th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 4th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 4th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
