All apartments in South St. Paul
Find more places like 1300 Highland Ave. - 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South St. Paul, MN
/
1300 Highland Ave. - 6
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:55 AM

1300 Highland Ave. - 6

1300 Highland Avenue · (952) 807-4017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South St. Paul
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1300 Highland Avenue, South St. Paul, MN 55075
South Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This well kept 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment unit located in a quite residential neighborhood in South St Paul. The unit comes with one private garage space and storage unit. Tenants pay electric and the landlord covers the rest of the utilities. Photos of this beautiful unit will be uploaded soon.

Open House: Friday June 5th from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Available move-in date June 15th to July 1st. Minimum 12 month lease required. Each resident over the age of 18 years old must complete the resident application. Pets are welcome!
Located in a quite residential neighborhood this small apartment community features large single-car detached garage parking, large front and back yard with fire pit in the back for residents to enjoy, a laundry room, and private storage units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 have any available units?
1300 Highland Ave. - 6 has a unit available for $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 have?
Some of 1300 Highland Ave. - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Highland Ave. - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 does offer parking.
Does 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 have a pool?
No, 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 have accessible units?
No, 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Highland Ave. - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1300 Highland Ave. - 6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South St. Paul 2 BedroomsSouth St. Paul Apartments with Garage
South St. Paul Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth St. Paul Apartments with Parking
South St. Paul Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity