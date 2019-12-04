All apartments in Shorewood
5970 Boulder Bridge Lane
5970 Boulder Bridge Lane

5970 Boulder Bridge Lane · No Longer Available
5970 Boulder Bridge Lane, Shorewood, MN 55331

playground
tennis court
playground
tennis court
Beautiful Luxury Home for Rent in Boulder Bridge!! - Exquisite home loaded with fine details & endless amenities both inside & out. Minnetonka Lakeshore with beach. Modern styled design has open floor plan & elegant finishes-outstanding custom kitchen-5 + upper bdrms -expansive outdoor entertaining areas-finished lower lvl w/oversized windows & tall ceilings +sportcourt w/batting cage-landscaped cul-de-sac location- An amazing neighborhood of elegant homes, private trails-tennis courts-playgrounds & beach/boat slips. For more info call Mark Brattvet at 612-701-4375

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane have any available units?
5970 Boulder Bridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shorewood, MN.
Is 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5970 Boulder Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shorewood.
Does 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane offer parking?
No, 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5970 Boulder Bridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
