Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

855 Westview Drive

855 Westview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

855 Westview Drive, Shoreview, MN 55126
Wilson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: hardwood floors, finished walkout lower level, central air, washer/dryer, 2 car garage, deck and patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: small-medium dogs or cats. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 855 Westview Dr Shoreview MN 55126

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Westview Drive have any available units?
855 Westview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 855 Westview Drive have?
Some of 855 Westview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Westview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
855 Westview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Westview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 Westview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 855 Westview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 855 Westview Drive offers parking.
Does 855 Westview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Westview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Westview Drive have a pool?
No, 855 Westview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 855 Westview Drive have accessible units?
No, 855 Westview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Westview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 Westview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 Westview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 855 Westview Drive has units with air conditioning.

