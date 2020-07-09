855 Westview Drive

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: hardwood floors, finished walkout lower level, central air, washer/dryer, 2 car garage, deck and patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: small-medium dogs or cats. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 855 Westview Dr Shoreview MN 55126