Shoreview, MN
4854 Oxford St N
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

4854 Oxford St N

4854 Oxford St N · No Longer Available
Shoreview
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location

4854 Oxford St N, Shoreview, MN 55126
Turtle Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: hardwood floors, fireplace, central air, finished lower level, porch and deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The storage shed does not come with the rental. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO pets allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 4854 Oxford St N Shoreview MN 55126

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 Oxford St N have any available units?
4854 Oxford St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 4854 Oxford St N have?
Some of 4854 Oxford St N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4854 Oxford St N currently offering any rent specials?
4854 Oxford St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 Oxford St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4854 Oxford St N is pet friendly.
Does 4854 Oxford St N offer parking?
No, 4854 Oxford St N does not offer parking.
Does 4854 Oxford St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4854 Oxford St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 Oxford St N have a pool?
No, 4854 Oxford St N does not have a pool.
Does 4854 Oxford St N have accessible units?
No, 4854 Oxford St N does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 Oxford St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4854 Oxford St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4854 Oxford St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4854 Oxford St N has units with air conditioning.
